Flash Flood Watch for locally heavy rainfall

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the Tennessee Valley through 6:00 AM CST Wednesday for locally heavy rainfall.
Although temperatures are warm, rain showers and embedded thunderstorms will become more widespread early this Tuesday morning. Some thunderstorms can produce locally heavy rainfall that may cause ponding on roadways, 30+ mph wind gusts and even pea size hail. The heaviest rainfall will mainly be isolated to the morning hours but more light scattered rain and thunder will be possible throughout the day, highs will be in the upper 60s with cloudy skies.
More heavy and widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the day on Wednesday with highs near 70 degrees. The rain and storms will finally end by late Wednesday evening, 1” to 2.5” of rain will be possible through Wednesday evening.
Slightly cooler air will move in along with mainly dry skies for Thursday and Friday. Another cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley on Saturday bringing another shot at rain showers and embedded thunderstorms. Behind this cold front will be the return of Winter with high temperatures only in the middle 40s.
