Illinois sex offender sentenced for moving to Alabama without registering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, a federal judge sentenced a DeKalb County man to 21 months in prison for violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Jason Wienk, 45 to 21 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.
Weink pleaded guilty in August for failure to register or update registration in violation of SORNA.
According to the plea agreement, Wienk was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in the Circuit Court of Winnebago County, Illinois. Such criminal conviction requires Wienk to register as a sex offender for life.
Wienk moved across state lines to Alabama and did not register as a sex offender.
“Sexual assault of an innocent child is despicable,” said U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town. “Sex offenders who flee to another state, and violate the law by not registering will be caught, will be prosecuted, and will occupy the bed reserved for them in federal prison. We appreciate the investigative work of the U.S. Marshals Service in Alabama and Illinois, and our partnership with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.”
Under the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006, if a convicted sex offender travels to another state and fails to register as required by law, that person is subject to federal prosecution that carries penalties of a fine and/or imprisonment for up to 10 years.
