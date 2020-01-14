Athens students donate 39 pounds of soda can tabs to help children battling cancer

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Athens donated 39 pounds of love to help children battling cancer.
First-graders from SPARK Academy at Cowart collected 39 pounds of tabs from soda cans. They will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
It would not have been possible without help from the Elkmont Church of Christ and the local organizers from Relay for Life.
This donation also helps children close to home.
“Not only are we supporting cancer patients, but we are supporting some of those form our community. Some of the kids today said they have a young student here that goes to school with them that goes to St. Jude for treatments, so in a way they are helping that student and that student’s family,” said Athens city spokeswoman Holly Hollman.
The donation benefits the Ronald McDonald House that serves St. Jude patients in Memphis.
Patients and families are never expected to pay if they cannot afford to do so.
