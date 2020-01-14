Arctic cold front on the way this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It will remain cloudy, damp and muggy through Wednesday evening. Scattered showers will move back in late tonight and early Wednesday morning. I don’t expect the rain to be as heavy or as widespread as it was early Tuesday morning.
Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible ahead of a cold front Wednesday evening. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cooler weather with highs in the 50s will move in for Thursday and Friday. It looks like the sun will also make a return to finish out the week.
An arctic cold front will move into north Alabama late Saturday evening. Ahead of this front the clouds will return late Friday afternoon and evening rain will be possible after midnight Friday into Saturday morning. Saturday will be cloudy with more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
A drastic temperature change is on the way behind the Saturday cold front. Highs will be in the 40s Sunday with highs only in the 30s for much of next week. Morning lows will drop into the middle 20s. Get ready because winter is returning.
