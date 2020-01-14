Arab gym providing affordable childcare for Brindlee Mountain School parents

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Brindlee Mountain Primary school administrators are working on a plan for where to put the more than 200 students from Brindlee Primary for the rest of the school year.
While they work, school is out at all three Brindlee Mountain Schools this week. This left some parents scrambling to find childcare.
The Hangout at Peak Performance is opening up its facility as a kids camp this week for students from all three Brindlee Mountain Schools.
The camp is from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday, Jan. 13 to Friday, Jan. 17 and costs just $20 a day, the money includes food for the kids, as well.
“We’re hoping it’s just a huge relief for those parents to have somewhere for their kids to go for the day," said Traci Phillips, the Childcare Coordinator at The Hangout.
Any leftover money will then be donated to Brindlee Mountain Primary to help in the clean up and recovery efforts.
The Hangout is usually used as a tumbling and gymnastics gym with plenty of room for kids to run around and play.
“It takes a little bit of stress for the kids," said Phillips. "Just gives them somewhere to go and have fun for the week instead of just sitting at home thinking.”
Phillips said this is about giving the kids a fun place to relax and have fun but also providing relief to parents.
“You don’t know everybody’s situation, you don’t know how they have got to help," she said. "The last thing you want is for parents to have to take off work and that starts a ripple effect of just chaos anyway. You don’t want a lot of people to be out of work and losing money they need to support those kids.”
On top of the camp, Phillips said The Hangout is doing a school supply and gift card drive for the teachers at Brindlee Mountain Primary, you can drop off donations at the Hangout all this week.
The Hangout is not the only business stepping up to help out though, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley says they’ve set up a disaster recovery fund at Citizens Bank and Trust. You can donate at any of their eight locations in North Alabama.
There is fundraiser being hosted by the Boy Scouts at the Zaxby’s in Arab this Wednesday, January 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 10 percent of sales will go toward helping Brindlee Mountain Primary. Zaxby’s has said it will match any money raised.
For more information on the kids camp at The Hangout at Peak Performance call (256) 200-0203 or message the facility Facebook page.
