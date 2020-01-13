Scattered rain and thunder moving in tonight

The heaviest rainfall on Tuesday will likely be during the morning commute, but off and on scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible throughout the day. Tuesday afternoon will have overcast skies and warm high temperatures in the upper 60s. More heavy and widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the day on Wednesday with highs near 70 degrees. The rain and storms will finally end by late Wednesday evening, 1” to 2.5” of rain will be possible through Wednesday evening.