Scattered rain, storm chances this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain showers will gradually increase in coverage this evening with the heaviest rain showers arriving after midnight. Some thunder will be possible Tuesday morning with warm low temperatures in the lower 60s.
The heaviest rainfall on Tuesday will likely be during the morning commute, but off and on scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible throughout the day. Tuesday afternoon will have overcast skies and warm high temperatures in the upper 60s.
More heavy and widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the day on Wednesday with highs near 70 degrees.
The rain and storms will finally end by late Wednesday evening, 1” to 2.5” of rain will be possible through Wednesday evening.
Slightly cooler air will move in along with mainly dry skies for Thursday and Friday. Another cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley on Saturday bringing another shot at rain showers and embedded thunderstorms. Behind this cold front will be the return of winter with high temperatures only in the middle 40s.
