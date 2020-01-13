Plans for Marshall County school damaged by tornado

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Marshall County school district board members declared Brindlee Mountain Primary School an emergency, asking for help from the state and Gov. Kay Ivey to help with rebuilding the school and to speed up the process.
Students attending the pre-k through second-grade school will be moved to Brindlee Mountain High School.
Brindlee Mountain Primary School is more than 40 years old. It was built back in 1977 and a lot has changed since then, including some of the standards and building codes.
The school didn’t have a storm shelter, so staff and parents say they’re lucky the EF2 tornado hit on a weekend when nobody was here, because we all know it could’ve been a different story.
“We have not only the exterior damage that you see in the pictures, but also in the inside some of the hallways and restrooms have blocks up to your knees, so we’re so grateful that our children were not there, and that no staff or children were harmed,” said Superintendent Cindy Wigley.
As you can imagine, it will cost a lot of money to rebuild the school. Officials don’t know if the whole building is destroyed, but they do know insurance won’t pay what it will cost to fix this school as a result of new codes.
“The cost of building a building now versus 1977 will be quite different and so we will need extra funds to replace what is gone now,” said Wigley.
A big part of the increased cost will be the addition of a storm shelter to keep the students and staff who work and attend classes at Brindlee Mountain Primary School safe.
Wigley says building a new school and making improvements will take at least a year.
Two school buses parked at Brindlee Mountain Primary School were also damaged because of Saturday's EF2 tornado, but the school district has a surplus so even with them out of commission there won't be any issues.
Marshall County Sheriff Deputies are guarding the school 24/7 to prevent people from stealing any of the school's property.
If you want to make a donation to help the students and staff at Brindlee Mountain Primary School, an account has been set-up at Citizens Bank in Guntersville.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.