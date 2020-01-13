Patchy fog this morning, rain returns this week

There is reduced visibility this morning due to patchy fog. The sky will be mostly cloudy today. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
A warm front will move northward, bringing the area rain during the second half of the day. Rain will continue through the night into Tuesday. There may be enough instability for a few thunderstorms.
A wet beginning of the week continues into Wednesday. A weak cold front will bring drier air Thursday, decreasing rain chances at the end of the workweek.
A cold front Saturday will bring much cooler air to the Tennessee Valley. Highs fall from above average during the workweek to below average, in the 40s by Sunday. By the next workweek, overnight lows could be near or below freezing.
