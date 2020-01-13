Parents respond to the aftermath of EF-2 tornado that hit Brindlee Mountain Primary School

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) -Students have been back in class almost a week from Christmas break at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.
On Saturday, everything students knew and loved about the school is now classrooms with ripped shingles, scattered insulation and broken chairs.
Lyndsey Miller's son Grayson is a student at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.
He’s in kindergarten.
The classroom where her son attends class is gone.
“I was shocked and after I seen photos from the aftermath and seen where it was impacted the most I cried like a baby because he was in the back of the classroom. If this was Friday, that’s where he would have been,” said Miller.
Chasity Collins son is also a student at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.
He's in Pre-K.
Collins said she’s thankful the school was closed when the storm ripped through.
“Oh my heart sank, first off we we’re very blessed and we want to give God the glory that school was not in session that day because it could have been so much worst and this is the building that holds the community together," said Collins.
All three Brindlee Mountain Schools will be closed this week while administrators relocate classrooms and crews haul away debris.
Parents said they’re lucky the storm hit when there were no students in class.
“The building can be replaced, the people they can’t, the kids they can’t," said Collins.
