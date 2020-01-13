Morgan County man arrested and charged in theft case

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lacon man is in jail after deputies say they found stolen property at his home in Morgan County.
Investigators recovered two stolen ATV’s along with a rifle. They say Christopher Allen Hogan has a criminal history, prohibiting him from having a gun by state and federal law.
Hogan is charged with receiving stolen property first degree, receiving stolen property in the second degree, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Hogan remains in custody at the Morgan County jail. His bond is set at $4,500 dollars. At the time of his arrest, Hogan was out on bail on unrelated charges.
