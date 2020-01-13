Mazda Toyota plant hiring for 3,000 production jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve been eyeing a job at the Mazda Toyota plant being built in Huntsville, now is the time
The company is now accepting applications for 3,000 production positions.
The jobs will involve building the vehicles. The company says you’ll need brains and brawn.
“We consider our team members industrial athletes. Showing up and doing repetitive motions, building vehicles is a physical activity. So we do hope we find some folks up for that. You also have to have a high school diploma or GED equivalent,” said Mazda Toyota spokeswoman Toni Eberhart.
