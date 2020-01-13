Man accused of attacking deputies after stabbing in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County deputies have arrested a man, accused in a violent attack Saturday evening in Hazel Green.
Deputies were called to a scene on Scott Road, where someone had been stabbed. While investigating, deputies say Michael Hillis attacked two of them and verbally assaulted a third. Hillis then had an apparent overdose and had to be rushed to the hospital. He was arrested after being treated and released Sunday.
The person stabbed on Scott Road reportedly did not suffer any life threatening injuries. The deputies were treated at the scene.
Hillis is charged with two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Making a Terrorist Threat, Assault and Burglary. His bond totals $120,000.
