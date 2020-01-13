Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — So goes a wild weekend of historic offensive performances by Derrick Henry and nearly every Kansas City Chief. It was spiced by some timely defense from all the winners. They gave us the answers to the makeup of the NFL's Final Four. Which brings along a whole lot of questions. The NFC, following a wild-card weekend in which both wild cards won, settled down to top-seeded San Francisco and No. 2 Green Bay reaching the championship game. It's a classic rivalry that will resume next Sunday when the Niners host the Packers.