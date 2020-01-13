Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are in their second successive AFC title game. They got there with a stunning comeback from a 24-0 hole. Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns in the second quarter in the 51-31 victory. Kansas City will host Tennessee for the AFC championship and a trip to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have not been there since winning the 1971 game. The Titans lost their only Super Bowl appearance in 2000. The NFC title game will have San Francisco hosting Green Bay in what has been a classic playoff rivalry.
UNDATED (AP) — So goes a wild weekend of historic offensive performances by Derrick Henry and nearly every Kansas City Chief. It was spiced by some timely defense from all the winners. They gave us the answers to the makeup of the NFL's Final Four. Which brings along a whole lot of questions. The NFC, following a wild-card weekend in which both wild cards won, settled down to top-seeded San Francisco and No. 2 Green Bay reaching the championship game. It's a classic rivalry that will resume next Sunday when the Niners host the Packers.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda says Tennessee Titans lineman Jeffrey Simmons spit in his face during Saturday night's playoff game. Yanda called the behavior “ridiculous." The eight-time Pro Bowl selection says he is speaking up because he wants the NFL and its referees to know about it. Simmons was not asked to address the accusation during his postgame interview. The Titans upset the top-seeded Ravens 28-12 in the AFC divisional round to end a season in which Baltimore compiled the best record in the league and won 12 straight coming into the playoffs.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 31 points and a season-high 19 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the second half, beating Golden State 122-102 on Sunday night to hand the Warriors their eighth straight loss. Valanciunas was 13 of 17 from the field, including a 3-pointer to help the Grizzlies win their fifth straight. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 21 points, while Ja Morant had 11 points and 10 assists. Allen converting all three of his 3- pointers. D’Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 34 points. Alec Burks and Jordan Poole each had 13.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Juuse Saros made 28 saves for his first shutout of the season, Kyle Turris scored in the first period and the Nashville Predators beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Sunday. The Predators are 3-1-1 in their past five games to improve to 21-16-7. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for the Jets. They have lost six straight at home. Predators captain Roman Josi had his points streak end at 12 games. He had 20 points during the career-high run and franchise record for defensemen. It was the NHL's longest active streak.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 21 Memphis rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat South Florida 68-64 and stop a two-game losing streak. Tyler Harris finished with 17 points for the Tigers who held USF scoreless from the field over the final 6:37. Lester Quinones scored 13 for Memphis, which trailed 51-37 with 13 minutes left. David Collins led USF with 24 points. Memphis rebounded from consecutive losses to Georgia and No. 23 Wichita State.