Decatur City Schools enforcing tougher penalties for vaping

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur city schools leaders are playing hardball when it comes to vaping.
The school system recently sent home a letter to parents spelling out tougher penalties. In the past, students caught vaping or possessing a vaping device would be sentenced to in-school suspension. Now, they’ll be removed from school and sent to the Center for Alternatives to Suspension.
The letter says the in-school suspension was not discouraging students effectively. According to the CDC, more than 20% of American high school students admitted vaping in 2018, almost double the 2017 rate.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.