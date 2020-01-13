Decatur City Schools enforcing tougher penalties for vaping

Decatur City Schools enforcing tougher penalties for vaping
As vaping in school becomes more common, teachers across the country are trying to combat the issue.
By Mike Brown | January 13, 2020 at 6:41 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 6:41 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur city schools leaders are playing hardball when it comes to vaping.

The school system recently sent home a letter to parents spelling out tougher penalties. In the past, students caught vaping or possessing a vaping device would be sentenced to in-school suspension. Now, they’ll be removed from school and sent to the Center for Alternatives to Suspension.

The letter says the in-school suspension was not discouraging students effectively. According to the CDC, more than 20% of American high school students admitted vaping in 2018, almost double the 2017 rate.

You can find out more from our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.