Storm damages, closes Brindlee Mountain Primary School

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brindlee Mountain Primary School in Marshall County is now closed after Saturday’s storm. The building sustained damage throughout the entire structure, though most of it was focused on the backside.
Dr. Cindy Wigley, Marshall County Schools superintendent, says several classrooms, the cafeteria and school offices were damaged.
“We are so, so grateful this was not a school day and we did not have children on this campus," expressed Wigley. "There was very little warning and there are blocks in the hallway exactly where the children would have been.”
The school houses pre-k through second-grade students.
Shingles were ripped back like aluminum cans, power poles were tossed across the property like toys and insulation showered the property.
Weekend storms marched through the Southeast leaving behind a path of destruction that included some causalities, lots of structural damage, and flooding.
The Union Grove school was the hardest hit in the county.
“It was quick. It was just like you got the warning that you need to take cover, you looked, it was black and there it went," said Amanda Bowman.
She and her coworker Leann were inside Union Grove Food Town when the storms moved through. The food mart is next door to the school.
“We were up front trying to get everything done and run the store. Then, it just got dark and it started raining really hard, lights flickered and we headed down toward the basement," explained Bowman.
After about 5 minutes when things calmed down, Bowman says she was amazed at what she saw.
“It broke my heart because that’s my ground right there," said Bowman when seeing the school. "I grew up there -- kindergarten through eighth grade. So, it’s just going to be like a big memory from here on out.”
“We can replace buildings. We can develop a plan. We can get them taken care of. We’re just thankful that they’re all okay," said Superintendent Wigley.
Wigley and other county school system administrators will meet Sunday to decide where Brindlee Mountain Primary students will complete the school year.
