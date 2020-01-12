Residents in Joppa receive storm damage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -On Saturday, residents in Joppa were hit with extensive damage from the storms.
Resident Daniel George lives in Joppa off of Highway 69.
Several trees were uprooted in the front of his home, including downed power lines and damage to his family shop.
He said he was prepared thanks to weather alerts, but is still shaken up by the storm and now the recovery process.
“Surreal, worried, just about the next step because I know like I said we’ve watch this around us for so many years and apparently today was our day and it just shows you that you never know which part it is going to hit,” said George.
Daniel said most importantly, he is thankful that his home was not damaged and his family is safe.
