Muscle Shoals Song Rooms open to provide creative space for songwriters

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - She’s been on American Idol, started a music festival, and now, she’s launched her own business...
19-year-old Lillian Glanton is a singer / songwriter from Athens. Having had to travel to Nashville on a weekly basis to write music, Glanton was inspired to develop a creative space for songwriters like her right here in North Alabama.
She’s now happy to announce the grand opening of The Muscle Shoals Song Rooms, a facility where artists can rent a space and develop their music in a unique, creative environment.
“Living rooms and coffee shops are distracting," says Glanton. "So, I wanted to create that space where songwriters can focus on their co-writer and the song.”
The Muscle Shoals Song Rooms are now located at 3010 N. Jackson Hwy. To learn more about how you can get involved, click on the interview above or visit www.muscleshoalssongrooms.com.