More than 100 customers still without power after Saturday storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations Crews are still working to restore service to customers following Saturday afternoon’s severe thunderstorm which left significant damage scattered across Madison County. Crews are working to restore service to the remaining 175 customers affected. These are primarily isolated small and individual outages.
Electric Operations Crews have been working around the clock since the fast-moving storm system with high winds and severe rain passed through Madison County. At the peak, 11,000 customers were affected as tree damage, debris, downed power lines, and utility poles were left following the thunderstorm.
As always, please stay away from downed power lines.
