More rain & thunder to start the week

Clouds will linger overnight with a few isolated rain showers in NE Alabama, lows will be in the low to middle 40s.
The work week will start off mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s, but more scattered rain showers will develop Monday night into Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak boundary drapes itself over the Tennessee Valley, another 1 to 2 inches of rain may be possible through Wednesday night.
Cooler and more seasonal temperatures will settle in for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to middle 50s and drier skies.
Another cold front will likely come through on Saturday bringing us another shot at rain showers and thunderstorms, temperatures are looking too cool for any real threat of stronger thunderstorms at this time.
The long-term temperature outlook for the end of January is below average, so it looks like some winter will still be possible here in the Tennessee Valley.
