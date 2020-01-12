Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appears supremely confident in the direction he's set for the state as he heads into his sixth year in office and prepares to present his annual State of the State address on Monday. The Republican governor is quick to push back on any question that he hasn't fixed the major issues he faced when he assumed office in 2015. Those problems included a woefully underfunded K-12 education system, a massive budget deficit and myriad other financial issues plaguing state government. He says in an interview with The Associated Press that the state budget was broken and he faced a billion dollar deficit but those days are now over and the state general fund is “bursting.”