Decatur Police arrest suspect in Sunday morning murder
(Source: Decatur Police Department)
January 12, 2020 at 2:37 PM CST - Updated January 12 at 2:37 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police arrest and charge a man they say is responsible for an overnight homicide in Decatur.

Police were called to the 3200-block of Modaus Road around 1:30 Sunday morning.

Officers found 52-year-old Wayne Harold Jones dead from a bullet wound.

Michael Elijah Vasquez is charged with murder. He turned himself into the Decatur Police Department Sunday morning.

Vasquez is being held at the Morgan County Jail on $150,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

