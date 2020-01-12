Decatur Police arrest suspect in Sunday morning murder

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police arrest and charge a man they say is responsible for an overnight homicide in Decatur.
Police were called to the 3200-block of Modaus Road around 1:30 Sunday morning.
Officers found 52-year-old Wayne Harold Jones dead from a bullet wound.
Michael Elijah Vasquez is charged with murder. He turned himself into the Decatur Police Department Sunday morning.
Vasquez is being held at the Morgan County Jail on $150,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
