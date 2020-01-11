Cloudy & cool tonight with a beautiful Sunday

After an active morning and afternoon in the Tennessee Valley, the cold front has moved through and any lingering showers have now moved off into Georgia.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with breezy west winds and lows falling into the low to middle 40s. Sunday will be a nice break from all of the active weather we have seen lately with clearing skies, late sun and warm highs near 60 degrees. Sunday night will also be calm and quiet with lows again in the middle 40s.
The work week will start off mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s, but more scattered rain showers will develop Monday night into Tuesday. Shower and thunderstorms will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak boundary drapes itself over the Tennessee Valley, another 1 to 2 inches of rain may be possible through Wednesday night.
Cooler and more seasonal temperatures will settle in for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to middle 50s and drier skies.
