Woman killed, 2 injured in Lawrence County wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County claimed the life of a Hillsboro woman Friday afternoon.
According to Alabama State Troopers, it happened at about 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Alabama 20 and County Road 400 in the city limits of Hillsboro.
Troopers say a 2013 Cadillac XTS failed to yield the right of way to a 2017 Nissan Versa. The Cadillac’s driver was taken to Parkway Medical Center in Decatur where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Troopers identified her as 77-year-old Frances Addington Terry.
The driver and a 2-year-old child in the Nissan received minor injuries.
Troopers are investigating.
