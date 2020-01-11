Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A line of storms along a cold front is inching closer this morning. This system has already produced severe thunderstorms that have resulted in various watches and warning for states to our west.
Light scattered showers are moving from the southwest to the northeast early this morning. Late this morning is when the line of storms will enter into the Tennessee Valley.
Around 10 AM, the leading edge is expected to track into northwest Alabama. The leading edge is where the most severe weather is possible. The squall line will advance eastward heading into the afternoon. Very strong winds are anticipated as the line works its way through the Tennessee Valley. Straight-line winds are the biggest possible impact, and could exceed 60 mph. There is also potential for tornado development within the line of storms. Power outages are possible today, so make sure your phones are charged and you have fresh batteries for your devices.
Behind the leading edge will still likely be heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible today. Winds will stay strong even after the storms move out. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 9 PM for the entire area.
By 5 PM, the main line of storms should be clearing out of the Tennessee Valley and moved farther into Georgia. A few lingering showers could remain, but the severe weather threat should be gone by the evening hours. Conditions will clear for Sunday, allowing sunshine to return.
