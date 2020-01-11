Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Around 10 AM, the leading edge is expected to track into northwest Alabama. The leading edge is where the most severe weather is possible. The squall line will advance eastward heading into the afternoon. Very strong winds are anticipated as the line works its way through the Tennessee Valley. Straight-line winds are the biggest possible impact, and could exceed 60 mph. There is also potential for tornado development within the line of storms. Power outages are possible today, so make sure your phones are charged and you have fresh batteries for your devices.