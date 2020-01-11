Midwest Invitational Rodeo coming to North Alabama

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Mark your calendars and get ready to saddle up!
Happening on February 29 is the Midwest Invitational Rodeo, an all African American event meant to celebrate a part of African American heritage not so widely known.
“The story of the Black Cowboy has never really been lost, but it’s very rarely been told,” the event’s site says.
At the rodeo, you can expect bull riding, team roping, barrel races and much more!
The event will start at 7 p.m. at the Morgan County Celebration Arena. Get your tickets here.