Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-LYNCHING MARKER-TENNESSEE
Marker recognizing 2 lynchings in Tennessee to be installed
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Jackson, Tennessee, is joining the ranks of other U.S. cities where historical markers remember African Americans who were accused of crimes and denied due process before being subjected to brutal public killings. The lynchings of Eliza Woods in 1886 and John Brown in 1891 on the Madison County courthouse lawn had gone mostly ignored until last year. That's when a coalition of church leaders, educators and others began a movement to memorialize both lynchings. County commissioners voted in August to approve the marker. The Jackson-Madison County Community Remembrance Project announced Wednesday that a dedication ceremony has been scheduled for April.
GAILE OWENS' SECOND ACT
Friends say woman freed from death row led bittersweet life
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When Gaile Owens left the Tennessee Prison for Women in 2011, after more than two decades on death row, her life seemed a textbook example of redemption and hope. Owens was sentenced to death for hiring a hit man to murder her husband in 1985 but had turned her life around, reconciled with her oldest son and received clemency. Yet the years after her release were full of complications and setbacks. Her death after she suddenly fell ill just before Thanksgiving shocked her many friends. They are gathering on Saturday to remember her.
AP-TN-HEALTH CARE OVERHAUL-TENNESSEE
Lee hopeful feds will respond by summer to block grant plan
GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he's hopeful Tennessee will have a response by this summer from the federal government on a request to become the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program. Lee said Friday he believes a response will arrive in the summer because federal officials say they won't have an answer in the spring. Tennessee filed the $7.9 billion block grant proposal with federal officials in November. However, state lawmakers would need to vote on the final product. Lee says if a response came early enough this year he would be open to calling a special legislative session to get legislative approval as soon as possible.
PARK SHOOTING-TEENS
Tennessee man sentenced in park shooting that killed girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 133 years in prison for killing a Mississippi girl and wounding four other people in a shooting at a park more than three years ago. A Shelby County judge sentenced 21-year-old Marcus Malone for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alana Tello of Horn Lake, Mississippi. Malone was convicted of second-degree murder in November. Malone fired into a group of teenagers at Zodiac Park during a fight on Nov. 1, 2016. Two groups of teens had met at the park to settle a prior argument. Malone also was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and other charges.
POLICE OFFICER-FATAL CRASH
2 men charged in death of officer killed during foot chase
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two men who fled from Tennessee authorities have been charged in the death of an officer who was struck by a vehicle during the pursuit. News outlets report Kevin Jordan and Emani C. Martin Jr. were charged Thursday with reckless homicide in the death of Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Bristol was driving after a fleeing car that crashed. The agency says Jordan was arrested but Martin fled and Bristol pursued him. Bristol was hit by oncoming traffic as he chased Martin across the highway. Bristol is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter.
INFANT DEATH-TENNESSEE
Warrant: Mom left infant who drowned in tub for 'me time'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An 11-month-old Tennessee boy left in a bathtub without supervision has died and his mother is facing charges of murder and abuse after telling authorities she left the child to have some “me time." A hospital spokeswoman says the boy died Friday morning. An arrest warrant says 32-year-old Lindsee Leonardo told police she left the boy and a 23-month-old sibling in the tub Wednesday so she could smoke a cigarette and have some “me time." She told police she was away for about 10 minutes and returned to find the child floating on his back and not breathing. The toddler wasn't injured.