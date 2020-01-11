Knowing the difference between a watch and a warning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The possibility for severe weather threatens the Tennessee Valley today. Watches and warnings may be issued during the day. In the event severe weather breaks, you should know the difference between a watch and a warning. Knowing the difference can help you take the necessary actions when severe weather threatens.
Watches and warnings are issued by two different entities. A watch is issued by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and a warning is issued by local National Weather Service offices.
A watch means there is potential for hazardous weather. During a watch, one should have a plan of action and pay close attention to weather updates. A watch usually includes a larger area than a warning. Examples of watches include a Flood Watch, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, and a Tornado Watch.
A warning means the weather event is imminent or occurring, and weather conditions could pose a threat to life and/or property. One should take action immediately when a warning is issued. Warnings are issued for a distinct area that is threatened. Examples of warnings include a Flood Warning, a Severe Thunderstorms Warning, and a Tornado Warning.
