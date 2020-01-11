Gadsden area nurse retires after 54 years at nursing home

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden area nurse gets a big send off on her retirement after 54 years.
Jewell Garrett is the longest serving employee at McGuffey's Health Care in Gadsden.
She was all of 18 when she went to work there in 1965.
Friday, past and present employees of McGuffey’s gathered at the Honeysuckle Dining Room at the home, to give her a big sendoff.
Garrett has served three generations of elderly people, and has even trained other nurses to help the elderly.
The 71-year-old Nurse Garrett has some advice for future generations of caregivers.
“Be kind to everybody, help each other, and just keep your work going good,” she said. “Just keep working and working. It won’t hurt nobody.”
She may be retiring, but that doesn't mean her caregiving days are over.
Garrett says she plans to live with and care for her 90-year-old mother.
She does say she also plans to rest.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.