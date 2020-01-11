LIVE COVERAGE: Severe storms moving through Alabama

The line moved in ahead of schedule, and the timeline has been adjusted. The line of storms has moved quickly through northern Mississippi. Now, it looks like the line moves towards I-65 close to 12 p.m. Huntsville/Madison can expect storms sometime between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The line will be moving west to east and should reach Scottsboro/Guntersville between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The main line will be through the Alabama/Georgia state line by 5 pm, maybe even earlier, which is when the threat will come to an end. Straight-line winds are the biggest possible impact, and could exceed 60 mph. There is also potential for tornado development within the line of storms. Power outages are possible today, so make sure your phones are charged and you have fresh batteries for your devices.