LIVE COVERAGE: Severe storms moving through Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. A line of storms along a cold front is tracking through the Tennessee Valley. This system has caused severe thunderstorms warnings as its moved in, and a tornado watch is in effect for counties along and west of I-65 until 1 p.m.
The line moved in ahead of schedule, and the timeline has been adjusted. The line of storms has moved quickly through northern Mississippi. Now, it looks like the line moves towards I-65 close to 12 p.m. Huntsville/Madison can expect storms sometime between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The line will be moving west to east and should reach Scottsboro/Guntersville between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The main line will be through the Alabama/Georgia state line by 5 pm, maybe even earlier, which is when the threat will come to an end. Straight-line winds are the biggest possible impact, and could exceed 60 mph. There is also potential for tornado development within the line of storms. Power outages are possible today, so make sure your phones are charged and you have fresh batteries for your devices.
Behind the leading edge will still likely be heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible today. Winds will stay strong even after the storms move out. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 9 PM for the entire area.
By 5 PM, the main line of storms should be clearing out of the Tennessee Valley and moved farther into Georgia. A few lingering showers could remain, but the severe weather threat should be gone by the evening hours. Conditions will clear for Sunday, allowing sunshine to return.
