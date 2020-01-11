City Council approves new property tax for new Guntersville high school

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday night, the Guntersville City Council approved a new 90-mill property tax for the city to raise funds for a new high school.
City Council members passed a resolution to increase the 17-mill property tax to 90-mill.
Brett Stanton, superintendent of the Guntersville City Schools said the current building is 50 years old and has not been updated.
“And were looking at mechanical upgrades, electrical upgrades, there is a new roof that’s needed, paving and the list just goes on and on on what needs to be updated and learning space," said Stanton.
More importantly, Stanton said the goal is to provide students with more resources for learning including better technology.
He hopes the community will get behind the project.
“Every decision that we make is based on their interest and that’s the most important thing I feel that people in our community should take away and second of all what’s best in terms of the overall economic development," said Stanton.
If law makers approve the new property tax it could end up on a ballot for a city wide vote and voters will have the final say.
