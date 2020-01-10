Tuscumbia fire chief indicted

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally has been indicted by a grand jury on felony charges.
Court documents show McAnally was indicted on allegations that he used his position at the Littleville Fire Department for personal gain.
He was booked into the Colbert County Jail on those charges Friday.
McAnally is accused of using money from the Littleville Fire Department to buy a vinyl cutting machine. That purchase reportedly helped McAnally or a family member make $7,000.
McAnally is currently on paid administrative leave from the Tuscumbia Fire Department. Tuscumbia’s mayor says that is procedure while this case plays out.
McAnally is scheduled to be in court for his arraignment next month.
