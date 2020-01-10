Tillery, Alcorn State host Jackson St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Jarrett is averaging 20 points to lead the way for the Tigers. Jayveous McKinnis is also a primary contributor, producing 9.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The Braves have been led by Tillery, who is averaging 13.5 points.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 28.8 percent of the 104 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 28 over the last five games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.