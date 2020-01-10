Storm shelter list for north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Severe weather is expected Saturday, including straight-line winds, tornado potential, heavy rain and power outages.
Here is a list of north Alabama storm shelters. If you have trouble finding a storm shelter or need further assistance, call you county’s EMA.
- Lauderdale - 256-760-6363
- Colbert - 256-386-8558
- Franklin - 256-577-0750
- Limestone - 256-232-2631
- Lawrence - 256-974-7641
- Madison - 256-427-5123
- Morgan - 256-351-4620
- Jackson - 256-574-9344
- Marshall - 256-571-7329
- Dekalb- 256-845-8569.
MADISON COUNTY
- New Hope - 5507 Main Drive, New Hope, AL 35760
- Harvest Youth Club - 230 Lockhart Road, Harvest, AL 35749
- Gurley Rec Center - 311 3rd Street, Gurley, Alabama 35748
- Moores Mill VFD - 7416 Moore Mill Road, Huntsville, AL 35811
- Maysville Community Shelter - 1076 Brownsboro Road, Gurley, Alabama 35748
- Triana Community Shelter - 280 Zeirdt Road, Madison, Alabama 35758
- Killingsworth Cove VFD - 876 Killingsworth Cove Road, Gurley, Alabama 35748
- Crosswinds United Methodist Church - 8089 Wall Triana Highway, Harvest, Alabama 35748
- Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department - 464 Patterson Ln. Meridianville, AL 35759
- Bobo Volunteer Fire Department - 7982 Old Railroadbed Rd., Ardmore, AL 35739
- Owens Cross Roads Town Hall - 9032 U.S. 431, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763
COLBERT COUNTY
- Allsboro - 959 Old Natchez Trace Rd., Cherokee
- Barton - 53 Plaza Court, Cherokee
- Cherokee - 1211 2nd St., Cherokee
- Maud - 535 Gypsy Loop, Cherokee
- Rose Trail Park - 43 Rose Trail Park, Cherokee
- Leighton Downtown - 8856 Main Street, Leighton
- Lagrange - 1648 Waldrep Loop, Leighton
- Underwood Crossroads - 12495 County Line Road, Leighton
- Littleville - 1448 Jackson Hwy, Littleville
- Colbert Alloys Park - 267 Alloys Park Ln, Muscle Shoals
- Ford City - 14439 County Line Rd., Muscle Shoals
- Nitrate City - 982 7th St., Muscle Shoals
- NW Shoals Community College - 105 Student Dr., Muscle Shoals
- Appleton AV - 309 Appleton Ave., Sheffield
- Manning Homes - 2312 NW 15th St., Sheffield
- Sheffield Rec Center - 1920 NE 29th St., Sheffield
- Rivermont - 423 Pickwick St., Sheffield
- Colbert Heights High School - 1614 Sunset Dr., Tuscumbia
- Old County Yard - 914 S. Hickory St., Tuscumbia
- County Road Dept. - 2842 Highway 20, Tuscumbia
- Denton Road - 2844 Denton Rd., Tuscumbia
- Highway 247 - 4651 Highway 247, Tuscumbia
- Locust Shores - 74 Golden Rd., Tuscumbia
- Red Rock community - 3364 Red Rock Rd., Tuscumbia
- Spring Valley - 7147 Coburn Mountain Rd., Tuscumbia
DEKALB COUNTY
- Henegar - 1106 Greenbriar Dr.
- Powell - 110 Broad St.
- Plainview School - 76 Chavies Rd.
- Shiloh - 2489 Main St., Rainsville
- Fyffe - 514 Campbell St.
- Geraldine - 41303 Alabama 75
- Crossville - 14521 Alabama 68 by the fire department
- Sylvania - 14 Enterprise St.
- Upper sand Mountain Parrish - 22474 Alabama 75, Sylvania
- Valley Head - Alabama 117, Valley Head, across from city park
- Fort Payne - 210 Grand Ave.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
- North Wood United Methodist Church -1129 Wills Avenue (Behind Wok-n-Roll in North Florence, next to SunTrust Bank) Florence
- Woodmont Baptist Church - 2001 Darby Dr., Florence
- Petersville Church of Christ3601 Cloverdale Rd., Florence
- Underwood/Petersville Community Center - 840 County Road 7 (Section Line Road), Florence
- Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church - 6401 County Road 1 Waterloo
- Killen United Methodist Church - 201 J.C. Mauldin Hwy. Killen
- Bank Independent - 11250 Hwy. 101, Lexington
- Lexington Town Hall (Old Vault Area)11060 Hwy. 101 (Don Michael), Lexington
- Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - 8880 County Road 71 (Old Lexington Florence Road, Southwest of Lexington), Lexington
- First Baptist Church of Anderson - 245 Church St., Anderson
- Rogersville United Methodist Church - 51 Turner Lindsey Rd., Rogersville
- Rogersville Church of Christ - 450 College Street (County Road 26), Rogersville
- First Baptist Church of Rogersville - 222 College Street (County Road 26), Rogersville
- Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church - 2705 County Rd 222, Florence
- Elgin United Methodist Church - 2743 Hwy 101, Elgin
LIMESTONE COUNTY
- Ardmore Community Safe Room - 29910 Park Ave., Ardmore, AL 35739
- Ark of Promise Community Safe Room - 15159 Browns Ferry Rd., Athens, AL 35611
- Clements Community Safe Room - 9158 U.S. Hwy. 72 W., Athens, AL 35611
- Cowford Community Safe Room - 14008 Grover Dr., Athens, AL 35611
- Elkmont Community Safe Room - 19663 Sandlin Rd., Elkmont, AL 35620
- Goodsprings Community Safe Room - 33634 Alabama 99, Anderson, AL 35610
- Owens Community Safe Room - 17196 Glaze Rd., Athens, AL 35611
- Pine Ridge Community Safe Room - 10078 Settle Rd., Athens, AL 35611
- Pisgah Community Safe Room - 27718 McKee Rd., Toney, AL 35773
- Pleasant Grove Community Safe Room - 9080 Upper Snake Rd., Athens, AL 35614
- Wooley Springs Community Safe Room - 26069 Alabama 251, Elkmont, AL 35620
- Ardmore City Hall - 25844 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee 38449
- Athens High School - 655 U.S. 31 N, Athens, AL 35611
- Good Shepherd United Methodist Church - 1418 Old Railroad Bed Rd., Madison, AL 35757
- Lester Community Shelter - 30306 Lester Rd., Lester, AL 35647
- Owens Elementary School - 21465 AL Hwy. 99, Athens, AL 35611
- West Limestone High School - 10945 School House Rd., Lester, AL 35647
JACKSON COUNTY
- Bridgeport Elementary School - 1014 Jacobs Ave, Bridgeport, AL 35740
- Bridgeport Middle School - 620 Jacobs Ave, Bridgeport, AL 35740
- Bryant Elementary School - 6645 Alabama Highway 73, Bryant, AL 35958
- City of Bridgeport - Shetler #1 - 602 Broadway Ave., Bridgeport, AL 35772
- City of Bridgeport - Shetler #2 - 2101 5th St., Bridgeport, AL 35772
- City of Stevenson - Shelter #1 - 802 Kentucky Ave., Stevenson, AL 35772
- City of Stevenson - Shelter #2 - 905 E. 2rd St., Stevenson, AL 35772
- City of Stevenson - Shelter #3 - 107 Tennessee Ave., Stevenson, AL 35772
- Dutton Elementary School - 180 Main Street, Dutton AL 35744
- Earnest Pruett Center of Technology - 29490 U. S. Highway 72, Hollywood, AL 35752
- Flat Rock Elementary School - 788 County Road 326, Flat Rock, AL 35966
- Higdon Park Storm Shelte - 28424 Al. Highway 71, Higdon, AL 35979
- Hollywood Elementary School - 6369 County Road 33, Hollywood, AL 35752
- Jackson County Courthouse - 102 E. Laurel St., Scottsboro, AL 35768
- Macedonia Elementary School - 196 County Road 49, Section, AL 35772
- North Jackson High School - 45549 Alabama Hwy 277, Stevenson, AL 35772
- North Sand Mountain High School - 29333 Alabama Highway 71, Higdon, AL 35979
- Paint Rock Valley High School - 51 County Road 3, Princeton, AL 35766
- Pisgah High School - 60 Metcalf St., Pisgah, AL 35765
- Princeton Park Storm Shelter, 325 County Road 3, Princeton, AL 35766
- Rosalie Elementary School - 162 County Road 355, Pisgah, AL 35765
- Section High School - 141 Alabama Highway 71, Section, Al 35771
- Skyline High School - 897 County Road 25, Scottsboro, AL 35768
- Stevenson Elementary School - 930 Old Mt. Carmel Rd., Stevenson, AL 35772
- Stevenson Middle School - 701 Kentucky Ave. Stevenson, AL 35772
- Town of Langston - 9277 County Road 67, Langston, AL 35755
- Town of Paint Rock - 3881 U. S. 72, Paint Rock, AL 35764
- Town of Pisgah - 6209 County Road 88, Pisgah, AL 35765
- Town of Section - 72 Dutton Road, Section, AL 35771
- Woodville High School - 290 County Road 63, Woodville, AL 35776
LAWRENCE COUNTY
- Moulton (Across road from Moulton Senior Center) - 14201 Court St., Moulton
- Moulton (Behind Western Sirloin Steakhouse) - 200 Almon Dr., Moulton
- Mt Hope (At Senior Center) - 3142 County Road 460, Mt Hope
- Veterans Park (Caddo) - 6229 County Road 214, Trinity
- Red Bank (Red Bank Park) - 1933 County Road 314, Town Creek
- Courtland (Roy Coffey Park) - 3581 Jefferson St., Courtland
- Town Creek - 1025 Wallace St., Town Creek
- Hillsboro - 11720 Main St. (South of the railroad tracks), Hillsboro
- Speake - 6619 County Road 81, Danville (Behind Speake Senior Site)
- Hatton (Hatton Senior Center) - 7044 Alabama Highway 101, Town Creek
- Chalybeate - Next door to the Chalybeate Fire Station on County Road 296
- Wren community - next to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 11440 Alabama 33, Moulton
- Five Points community 7301 County Road 87, Moulton. Next to Speake Fire Station Number 2
- Loosier community - 3157 County Rd., 150 Town Creek
MORGAN COUNTY
- Danville Volunteer Fire Dept 5798 Hwy. 36 W Danville, AL 35619
- Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Dept 116 Kirby Bridge Road Danville, AL 35619
- Massey Volunteer Fire Dept 386 Evergreen Road Danville, AL 35622
- Neel Volunteer Fire Dept 70 Neel School Road Danville, AL 35622
- Somerville Community Shelter (1) 192 Broad St. Somerville, AL 35670
- Somerville Community Shelter (2) 72 Cross Creek Loop Somerville, AL 35670
- Cotaco Volunteer Fire Dept 6463 Hwy. 36 East Somerville, AL 35670
- Somerville VFD, Station 2 122 Perkins Wood Road Hartselle, AL 35640
- Trinity Town Hall 35 Preston Drive Trinity, AL 35673
- Morgan County Courthouse Basement 302 Lee St. N.E. Decatur, AL 35602
- Flint City Volunteer Fire Department 114 Oxmore Flint Rd SW Decatur, AL 35603
- Priceville Town Hall 242 Marco Drive Priceville, AL 35603
- *Hartselle High School 1000 Bethel Road NE Hartselle, AL 35640
- Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Dept 4373 U.S. Hwy. 231 Union Grove, AL 35175
- Eva Volunteer Fire Dept 4238 Eva Road Eva, Al 35621
- Shorty Ryan Park 3824 Eva Road Eva, AL 35621
- Oak Ridge VFD Station 1200 NW Simmons Road Hartselle, AL 35640
- Oak Ridge VFD Station 2 2580 Vaughn Bridge Rd Hartselle, AL 35640
