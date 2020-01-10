Storm shelter list for north Alabama

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 10, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 4:27 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Severe weather is expected Saturday, including straight-line winds, tornado potential, heavy rain and power outages.

NOTE: This list is currently being updated

Here is a list of north Alabama storm shelters. If you have trouble finding a storm shelter or need further assistance, call you county’s EMA.

  • Lauderdale - 256-760-6363
  • Colbert - 256-386-8558
  • Franklin - 256-577-0750
  • Limestone - 256-232-2631
  • Lawrence - 256-974-7641
  • Madison - 256-427-5123
  • Morgan - 256-351-4620
  • Jackson - 256-574-9344
  • Marshall - 256-571-7329
  • Dekalb- 256-845-8569.

MADISON COUNTY

  • New Hope - 5507 Main Drive, New Hope, AL 35760
  • Harvest Youth Club - 230 Lockhart Road, Harvest, AL 35749
  • Gurley Rec Center - 311 3rd Street, Gurley, Alabama 35748
  • Moores Mill VFD - 7416 Moore Mill Road, Huntsville, AL 35811
  • Maysville Community Shelter - 1076 Brownsboro Road, Gurley, Alabama 35748
  • Triana Community Shelter - 280 Zeirdt Road, Madison, Alabama 35758
  • Killingsworth Cove VFD - 876 Killingsworth Cove Road, Gurley, Alabama 35748
  • Crosswinds United Methodist Church - 8089 Wall Triana Highway, Harvest, Alabama 35748
  • Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department - 464 Patterson Ln. Meridianville, AL 35759
  • Bobo Volunteer Fire Department - 7982 Old Railroadbed Rd., Ardmore, AL 35739
  • Owens Cross Roads Town Hall - 9032 U.S. 431, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

COLBERT COUNTY

  • Allsboro - 959 Old Natchez Trace Rd., Cherokee
  • Barton - 53 Plaza Court, Cherokee
  • Cherokee - 1211 2nd St., Cherokee
  • Maud - 535 Gypsy Loop, Cherokee
  • Rose Trail Park - 43 Rose Trail Park, Cherokee
  • Leighton Downtown - 8856 Main Street, Leighton
  • Lagrange - 1648 Waldrep Loop, Leighton
  • Underwood Crossroads - 12495 County Line Road, Leighton
  • Littleville - 1448 Jackson Hwy, Littleville
  • Colbert Alloys Park - 267 Alloys Park Ln, Muscle Shoals
  • Ford City - 14439 County Line Rd., Muscle Shoals
  • Nitrate City - 982 7th St., Muscle Shoals
  • NW Shoals Community College - 105 Student Dr., Muscle Shoals
  • Appleton AV - 309 Appleton Ave., Sheffield
  • Manning Homes - 2312 NW 15th St., Sheffield
  • Sheffield Rec Center - 1920 NE 29th St., Sheffield
  • Rivermont - 423 Pickwick St., Sheffield
  • Colbert Heights High School - 1614 Sunset Dr., Tuscumbia
  • Old County Yard - 914 S. Hickory St., Tuscumbia
  • County Road Dept. - 2842 Highway 20, Tuscumbia
  • Denton Road - 2844 Denton Rd., Tuscumbia
  • Highway 247 - 4651 Highway 247, Tuscumbia
  • Locust Shores - 74 Golden Rd., Tuscumbia
  • Red Rock community - 3364 Red Rock Rd., Tuscumbia
  • Spring Valley - 7147 Coburn Mountain Rd., Tuscumbia

DEKALB COUNTY

  • Henegar - 1106 Greenbriar Dr.
  • Powell - 110 Broad St.
  • Plainview School - 76 Chavies Rd.
  • Shiloh - 2489 Main St., Rainsville
  • Fyffe - 514 Campbell St.
  • Geraldine - 41303 Alabama 75
  • Crossville - 14521 Alabama 68 by the fire department
  • Sylvania - 14 Enterprise St.
  • Upper sand Mountain Parrish - 22474 Alabama 75, Sylvania
  • Valley Head - Alabama 117, Valley Head, across from city park
  • Fort Payne - 210 Grand Ave.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

  • North Wood United Methodist Church -1129 Wills Avenue (Behind Wok-n-Roll in North Florence, next to SunTrust Bank) Florence
  • Woodmont Baptist Church - 2001 Darby Dr., Florence
  • Petersville Church of Christ3601 Cloverdale Rd., Florence
  • Underwood/Petersville Community Center - 840 County Road 7 (Section Line Road), Florence
  • Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church - 6401 County Road 1 Waterloo
  • Killen United Methodist Church - 201 J.C. Mauldin Hwy. Killen
  • Bank Independent - 11250 Hwy. 101, Lexington
  • Lexington Town Hall (Old Vault Area)11060 Hwy. 101 (Don Michael), Lexington
  • Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - 8880 County Road 71 (Old Lexington Florence Road, Southwest of Lexington), Lexington
  • First Baptist Church of Anderson - 245 Church St., Anderson
  • Rogersville United Methodist Church - 51 Turner Lindsey Rd., Rogersville
  • Rogersville Church of Christ - 450 College Street (County Road 26), Rogersville
  • First Baptist Church of Rogersville - 222 College Street (County Road 26), Rogersville
  • Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church - 2705 County Rd 222, Florence
  • Elgin United Methodist Church - 2743 Hwy 101, Elgin

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Safe Rooms Constructed According to FEMA Guidance

  • Ardmore Community Safe Room - 29910 Park Ave., Ardmore, AL 35739
  • Ark of Promise Community Safe Room - 15159 Browns Ferry Rd., Athens, AL 35611
  • Clements Community Safe Room - 9158 U.S. Hwy. 72 W., Athens, AL 35611
  • Cowford Community Safe Room - 14008 Grover Dr., Athens, AL 35611
  • Elkmont Community Safe Room - 19663 Sandlin Rd., Elkmont, AL 35620
  • Goodsprings Community Safe Room - 33634 Alabama 99, Anderson, AL 35610
  • Owens Community Safe Room - 17196 Glaze Rd., Athens, AL 35611
  • Pine Ridge Community Safe Room - 10078 Settle Rd., Athens, AL 35611
  • Pisgah Community Safe Room - 27718 McKee Rd., Toney, AL 35773
  • Pleasant Grove Community Safe Room - 9080 Upper Snake Rd., Athens, AL 35614
  • Wooley Springs Community Safe Room - 26069 Alabama 251, Elkmont, AL 35620

Other Community Shelters and Safe Rooms

  • Ardmore City Hall - 25844 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee 38449
  • Athens High School - 655 U.S. 31 N, Athens, AL 35611
  • Good Shepherd United Methodist Church - 1418 Old Railroad Bed Rd., Madison, AL 35757
  • Lester Community Shelter - 30306 Lester Rd., Lester, AL 35647
  • Owens Elementary School - 21465 AL Hwy. 99, Athens, AL 35611
  • West Limestone High School - 10945 School House Rd., Lester, AL 35647

JACKSON COUNTY

  • Bridgeport Elementary School - 1014 Jacobs Ave, Bridgeport, AL 35740
  • Bridgeport Middle School - 620 Jacobs Ave, Bridgeport, AL 35740
  • Bryant Elementary School - 6645 Alabama Highway 73, Bryant, AL 35958
  • City of Bridgeport - Shetler #1 - 602 Broadway Ave., Bridgeport, AL 35772
  • City of Bridgeport - Shetler #2 - 2101 5th St., Bridgeport, AL 35772
  • City of Stevenson - Shelter #1 - 802 Kentucky Ave., Stevenson, AL 35772
  • City of Stevenson - Shelter #2 - 905 E. 2rd St., Stevenson, AL 35772
  • City of Stevenson - Shelter #3 - 107 Tennessee Ave., Stevenson, AL 35772
  • Dutton Elementary School - 180 Main Street, Dutton AL 35744
  • Earnest Pruett Center of Technology - 29490 U. S. Highway 72, Hollywood, AL 35752
  • Flat Rock Elementary School - 788 County Road 326, Flat Rock, AL 35966
  • Higdon Park Storm Shelte - 28424 Al. Highway 71, Higdon, AL 35979
  • Hollywood Elementary School - 6369 County Road 33, Hollywood, AL 35752
  • Jackson County Courthouse - 102 E. Laurel St., Scottsboro, AL 35768
  • Macedonia Elementary School - 196 County Road 49, Section, AL 35772
  • North Jackson High School - 45549 Alabama Hwy 277, Stevenson, AL 35772
  • North Sand Mountain High School - 29333 Alabama Highway 71, Higdon, AL 35979
  • Paint Rock Valley High School - 51 County Road 3, Princeton, AL 35766
  • Pisgah High School - 60 Metcalf St., Pisgah, AL 35765
  • Princeton Park Storm Shelter, 325 County Road 3, Princeton, AL 35766
  • Rosalie Elementary School - 162 County Road 355, Pisgah, AL 35765
  • Section High School - 141 Alabama Highway 71, Section, Al 35771
  • Skyline High School - 897 County Road 25, Scottsboro, AL 35768
  • Stevenson Elementary School - 930 Old Mt. Carmel Rd., Stevenson, AL 35772
  • Stevenson Middle School - 701 Kentucky Ave. Stevenson, AL 35772
  • Town of Langston - 9277 County Road 67, Langston, AL 35755
  • Town of Paint Rock - 3881 U. S. 72, Paint Rock, AL 35764
  • Town of Pisgah - 6209 County Road 88, Pisgah, AL 35765
  • Town of Section - 72 Dutton Road, Section, AL 35771
  • Woodville High School - 290 County Road 63, Woodville, AL 35776

LAWRENCE COUNTY

  • Moulton (Across road from Moulton Senior Center) - 14201 Court St., Moulton
  • Moulton (Behind Western Sirloin Steakhouse) - 200 Almon Dr., Moulton
  • Mt Hope (At Senior Center) - 3142 County Road 460, Mt Hope
  • Veterans Park (Caddo) - 6229 County Road 214, Trinity
  • Red Bank (Red Bank Park) - 1933 County Road 314, Town Creek
  • Courtland (Roy Coffey Park) - 3581 Jefferson St., Courtland
  • Town Creek - 1025 Wallace St., Town Creek
  • Hillsboro - 11720 Main St. (South of the railroad tracks), Hillsboro
  • Speake - 6619 County Road 81, Danville (Behind Speake Senior Site)
  • Hatton (Hatton Senior Center) - 7044 Alabama Highway 101, Town Creek
  • Chalybeate - Next door to the Chalybeate Fire Station on County Road 296
  • Wren community - next to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 11440 Alabama 33, Moulton
  • Five Points community 7301 County Road 87, Moulton. Next to Speake Fire Station Number 2
  • Loosier community - 3157 County Rd., 150 Town Creek

MORGAN COUNTY

  • Danville Volunteer Fire Dept 5798 Hwy. 36 W Danville, AL 35619
  • Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Dept 116 Kirby Bridge Road Danville, AL 35619
  • Massey Volunteer Fire Dept 386 Evergreen Road Danville, AL 35622
  • Neel Volunteer Fire Dept 70 Neel School Road Danville, AL 35622
  • Somerville Community Shelter (1) 192 Broad St. Somerville, AL 35670
  • Somerville Community Shelter (2) 72 Cross Creek Loop Somerville, AL 35670
  • Cotaco Volunteer Fire Dept 6463 Hwy. 36 East Somerville, AL 35670
  • Somerville VFD, Station 2 122 Perkins Wood Road Hartselle, AL 35640
  • Trinity Town Hall 35 Preston Drive Trinity, AL 35673
  • Morgan County Courthouse Basement 302 Lee St. N.E. Decatur, AL 35602
  • Flint City Volunteer Fire Department 114 Oxmore Flint Rd SW Decatur, AL 35603
  • Priceville Town Hall 242 Marco Drive Priceville, AL 35603
  • *Hartselle High School 1000 Bethel Road NE Hartselle, AL 35640
  • Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Dept 4373 U.S. Hwy. 231 Union Grove, AL 35175
  • Eva Volunteer Fire Dept 4238 Eva Road Eva, Al 35621
  • Shorty Ryan Park 3824 Eva Road Eva, AL 35621
  • Oak Ridge VFD Station 1200 NW Simmons Road Hartselle, AL 35640
  • Oak Ridge VFD Station 2 2580 Vaughn Bridge Rd Hartselle, AL 35640

