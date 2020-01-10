Sheffield STEM students win state in Samsung national contest

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - High school students in Colbert County are being recognized for their efforts to improve their community through STEM subjects.
Sheffield High School’s intro to engineering class has been named a state winner in Samsung’s national STEM competition Solve For Tomorrow.
They will now compete against teams from other states at the national level.
Solve For Tomorrow encourages teachers and students to solve real world issues in their communities by using skills in science, technology, engineering and math.
The students’ teacher says the invention is meant to help ease traffic tensions at train tracks.
“We are going to make a notification system for the community to notify them when train crossings are blocked so that they can have an alternate route," said engineering teacher Jamie Smith.
The alert system is also meant to help first responders avoid getting stuck at railroad crossings, so they can get to emergencies quickly.
