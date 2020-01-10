Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, be prepared for power outages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather day for the possibility of severe storms, with those storms, comes the possibility of power outages.
Joe Gehrdes with Huntsville Utilities said the first thing you need to do if your power goes out is call your utility company, never assume the company already knows about your outage.
Gehrdes said with the amount of rain the Tennessee Valley has gotten over the past few months power lines are even more likely to go down.
“We’ve had a lot of rain over the last month, so with that saturated ground and you throw in some high winds, it’s pretty common that trees will fall into lines and cause some outages.”
Gehrdes said the number one rule, above all else, is do not touch a downed line. He said even if you do not think is active, let the utility workers do their work.
“Stay away from those lines," Gehrdes said. "People are eager to get out there and start cutting those trees, that tree could be energized, that line may still be hot.”
He said people can help utility workers from safe inside their home.
“Turn major power users like appliances that generate heat, turn those off," Gehrdes said. "If it’s a big outage it helps us if we come back up slowly. If there is a huge spike in demand when we bring that circuit back online it could go right back out again.”
Make sure you have the WAFF 48 Weather app downloaded, if your power does go out you can use it to still stay updated. This is also a good time to get a weather radio and make sure the batteries are charged.
Gehrdes said utility crews at Huntsville Utilities will be ready to go Saturday for any possible severe weather and the power outages that could come along with it.
