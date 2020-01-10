Man pleads guilty in fatal Lauderdale County ATV crash

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lexington man has pleaded guilty in a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash from 2017.
Our news partners at the Times Daily report that 21-year-old Ryan Tolliver Johnson pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide while impaired.
The plea means the agreement only pertains to the single charge.
Johnson was indicted on manslaughter and two counts of first-degree assault charges in connection to the crash that killed 20-year-old Jackson Samuel Newton and injured another person.
Authorities say Johnson was driving a Polaris Ranger with three passengers when it turned over in a field near the intersection of Lauderdale 86 and Lauderdale 97. Authorities said the ATV flipped and fell on Newton.
It happened on Sept. 16, 2017.
Authorities say Johnson was driving the ATV while intoxicated.
His sentencing is set for March 4.
