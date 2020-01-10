Madison City Schools’ superintendent retiring after 31 years with the district

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -“It’s just time. I want everybody to know that.”
It's nearing the end of an era of leadership for Madison City Schools.
After more than three decades of service to the district, superintendent Robby Parker announced his retirement at the school board meeting last night.
His last day is February 28.
During the past 31 years Robby Parker has gone from teacher and coach to principal, and eventually superintendent. He says is most proud of- the impact he had on students.
“Every child in this district from the 1988 school year to the 2020 graduating class know that I loved everyone of them,” Parker said.
Parker says it’s time for a new adventure.
“The lord has given me a desire to take care of people and that desire right now is still there. But it’s a desire to do it in a different way. And I don’t know how that’s going to look right now,” he said.
Announcing his retirement halfway through the academic year has led to some concerns.
“I’ve had a lot of questions. Are you sick? The answers no, no. it’s just time. There are other things I want to do in my life and that’s really as simple as that,” he said.
Parker say he thinks this is the perfect time to leave. “This board has a number of months to find a replacement, to get them in. They’re not going to be coming in in June or July and figure out what to do with the 600 student growth the next day.”
Parker says Madison City Schools is the best district in the state and the faculty is well prepared to move forward .
“They are awesome. They are great and again we’ve got a great board of education and so they’re all prepared.”
“We are never satisfied with where we are and we always want to do better. And so we’re going to look for someone who’s going to take us to even greater heights. Selfishly we of course all want him to stay, but when you look at someone who served for over 31 years in education you can’t help but be happy for him to want to try new things,” says Board of Education president Ranae Bartlett.
“I will say very proudly I’ve got some opportunities already. And I just don’t know what I’m going to do at this point,” Parker said.
The board plans to approve the notice to post the position at the Jan 23 meeting. Bartlett says she hopes to have a new superintendent hired by the spring.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.