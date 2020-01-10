Madison City Schools superintendent is retiring

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker is retiring.
Parker made the announcement at Thursday’s school board meeting. He will leave at the end of February.
The board requested BOE attorney Woody Sanderson to assist them in the search for a new superintendent.
“I am so thankful for the 31 years I have spent in the schools of Madison, Alabama. It has been a joy and I will miss my kids tremendously,” Parker said. “The Lord placed me here 31 years ago, and he is leading me somewhere different today. Madison City Schools is truly one of America’s best school systems because of our kids and staff and it will continue to get better. I will always be the #1 cheerleader and advocate for Madison City Schools.”
Parker said he does not know what his next step will be.
Parker’s departure will end more than three decades at Madison City Schools in which he ascended from teacher to teacher-coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent. His school leadership assignments included Discovery and Liberty Middle, and Bob Jones High School where he spent 10 years as principal.
He became superintendent in February 2017.
“The Board of Education extends its gratitude to Mr. Parker for his service, dedication and loyalty to Madison City Schools. He is one of the most popular administrators we have ever had, and he will be missed. We wish him the best in his future endeavors, and will focus on finding the best person to continue to lead Madison City Schools,” said Board President Ranae Bartlett.
