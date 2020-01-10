Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TRUCKER FATALLY SHOT
Trucker found shot inside vehicle, suspect surrenders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee truck driver was found fatally shot inside his tractor-trailer and authorities say a suspect surrendered to deputies a day later. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says the truck driver was from Hermitage and was found fatally shot inside his truck Wednesday on Interstate 269 near Memphis. After reviewing video footage inside the cab, detectives called it a homicide investigation. The sheriff's office tweeted out a description of a suspect, who turned himself in Thursday. The suspect was not identified and there was no word on possible charges.
BUS DRIVER-DUI CHARGE
School bus driver involved in crash charged with DUI
MOSHEIM, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee school bus driver involved in a crash has been charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. The Greeneville Sun cited police in reporting that 55-year-old Sandra Bible Lamons was driving a Greene County Schools bus on Wednesday afternoon with five children aboard when the vehicle crashed after rounding a curve. A first responder said one student suffered a minor lip abrasion. A fire chief says Lamons told authorities she was not sure how the crash occurred. It wasn't immediately clear whether she has a lawyer.
LEGISLATIVE OFFICE-NAMING
Former Tennessee governor objects to building honoring him
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee governor told a newspaper he doesn’t feel qualified for the honor of having the state’s legislative office building renamed for him. The Daily Memphian reported Monday that Republican former Gov. Winfield Dunn said he has reservations about state Rep. Ron Gant's efforts to rename Nashville's Cordell Hull Office Building. The 92-year-old politician emphasized that he still “deeply” appreciates the consideration. Gant responded that he wouldn't pursue the measure if it's not wanted, though he said many legislators supported his idea. The building is named for a Tennesse Democratic congressman who served as Secretary of State under President Franklin Roosevelt and was a Nobel Peace Prize winner.
AP-US-COUNTRY-MUSIC-HALL-OF-FAME
Country Music Hall of Fame breaks attendance record in 2019
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly 1.3 million people visited the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum last year, breaking an annual attendance record. The museum has seen increased attendance since expanding its downtown Nashville location in 2014. The museum has welcomed more than one million people each year for five consecutive years. The museum also houses two theaters, the Taylor Swift Education Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame rotunda where the names of country music's founding musicians are listed on plaques. In 2020, new exhibits about Chris Stapleton, Martina McBride and Bill Anderson will be on display.
FORMER CHIEF-FORGERY-PERJURY
Former Tennessee police chief charged with forgery, perjury
CLINTON, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee police chief charged with forgery and perjury has turned himself in to authorities. News outlets report 42-year-old Samuel Ogburn was booked Wednesday into the Anderson County Jail. He resigned from the Norris Police Department. The charges stem from an investigation into records Ogburn may have sent to the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. The group enforces police officer training and monitors police training records. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Ogburn created and falsified a firearms training document. He was indicted earlier this week. He's scheduled to be arraigned January 31.
DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT SETTLED
Insurance company to pay $20M to settle discrimination suit
DENVER (AP) — Jackson National Life Insurance has agreed to pay more than $20 million to settle claims that it discriminated against black and female employees in Denver and Nashville, Tennessee. The Denver Post reports a complaint filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claimed black employees were passed over for promotions and were paid less than their white counterparts. The complaint also outlined a hostile work environment that included sexual harassment, racially demeaning cartoons and slurs. A Jackson spokesman says the company is concerned by the allegations and settled the lawsuit to “move forward.”