Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Mississippi's prison system is transferring 375 inmates to a private prison after recent eruptions of violence. The state corrections commissioner says the prison system doesn't have enough guards to safely keep the inmate in state custody. The state signed a contract Wednesday with private prison operator CoreCivic of Nashville, Tennessee. The inmates are being shifted for at least 90 days from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where three people died and others were injured in violence last week. They're going to a CoreCivic prison in nearby Tutwiler. The state may be paying more than the daily amount allowed per prisoner under state law.