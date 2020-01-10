Huntsville couple stuck inside Birmingham V.A. Hospital for hours during lockdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville couple was inside the V.A. Hospital in Birmingham Thursday during the hourslong lockdown. Leigh and Larry Kemmitt were at the facility for a normal procedure when the “shelter in place” call was sent out.
“We were there for probably about three hours," explained Leigh Kemmitt. “It’s surreal. You don’t ever expect that you’re going to be in that kind of situation.”
The Kemmitt’s were at the hospital for Larry’s eye surgery. Instead of post-operation services, they were stuck inside the hospital for hours before police ushered everyone out.
“We went down through the hallways and there were hundreds and hundreds of people down the hallways, out the stairwells," explained Kemmitt. "They had buses waiting to shuttle us back to the parking garage. It was done very orderly. The people at the V.A. Hospital were fantastic.”
Initially, officials with the V.A. thought a threat was made against their facilities in Birmingham and Huntsville.
The Huntsville clinic was also placed on lock-down and eventually evacuated once officials realized the threat was solely in Birmingham.
Kenneth Blagburn was at the Huntsville clinic for a 2:30 p.m. appointment when everything unfolded.
“To everybody here it was a little obvious what was going on. I mean, they had a threat called in or something," said Blagburn.
Kemmitt praised the work of officers and hospital staff. “They were very calm. They were in control. They knew what they were doing, and it went very smoothly."
The Huntsville clinic will return to normal operations Friday.
All appointments in Huntsville and Birmingham will be rescheduled, according to a V.A. spokesman.
