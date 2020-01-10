Huntsville City Council approves Hays Farm development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - South Huntsville is getting more rooftops and some extras for you.
Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council approved who will develop 800-plus acres for the new Hays Farm development.
The development will sit right next to Grissom High School.
Hylis Inc. will also redevelop the former Haysland Square Shopping Center along Memorial Parkway.
You’ll get to take advantage of nine acres of retail space, office space and 400 homes.
The first phase starts this year.
Leaders hope they'll be halfway through by 2025.
The city will put up $3.6 million for the project with an expected return of $11 million over three years.
