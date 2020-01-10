First Alert Weather Day for severe storm threat Saturday

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for severe storms. All forms of severe weather are possible but damaging straight-line winds of 60 to 70 mph and tornadoes are the main threats. Storms will come in as a cold front marches eastward and will meet warm and muggy air. Temperatures Saturday morning will likely be into the upper 60s and low 70s. Before the storms move in we will already be dealing with strong south wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph which could lead to power outages. Storms will move in late Saturday morning, moving into northwest Alabama likely around 10 to 11 a.m. and last through the evening, exiting northeast Alabama around 6 p.m.