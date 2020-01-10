Dog rescued from house fire in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Crews jump into action to help save a dog from a house fire in Decatur.
They were working on a home on Huntington Lane when they noticed smoke coming from the house down the street.
They heard the dog, but couldn’t find him because of all the smoke.
Firefighters got on scene and rescued Willie, a mini-dachshund who was the only one in the home.
The family wasn’t there when the fire started. They’re hoping to live in undamaged parts of the home while repairs are being done.
Read more at the Decatur Daily.
