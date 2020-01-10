Crews put out mobile home fire in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL (WAFF) - Fire crews are battling a mobile home fire on Byrd Drive in Owens Cross Roads. The call went out around 3:45 on Friday morning.
Investigators tell us the mobile home is fully involved. One person was inside of home at the time of the fire, but made it out safely.
The job was more difficult for firefighters because the nearest hydrant was 1,100 feet from the home.
No injuries have been reported at this time and there is no formal cause.
