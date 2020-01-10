2 companies bringing new jobs to Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two new companies are coming to Lawrence County, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
They will bring in about 78 jobs to the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park in Trinity.
CCI Manufacturing USA Corp., based out of Japan, will hire 28 workers. CCI produces automotive fluids such as engine coolant and brake fluid and will include a rail-served facility.
The $21.5 million Lawrence County investment is part of an expansion of the company’s U.S. operations.
Progressive Pipe Fabricators will employ about 50 workers. This company will provide custom fire protection services for the southern United States.
The company said it expects to be operational by July 1.
