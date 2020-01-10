Athens High School will open storm shelter to public this weekend if tornado watch is issued

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Severe weather, including tornadoes are possible in the Tennessee Valley this weekend so it’s time to start thinking about where you can go to be safe.
Athens High School will welcome the public to seek shelter Saturday if a tornado watch is issued. This will be the first time the school does so when a watch is posted.
Since 2010 Alabama High Schools have had to build a community safe room when constructing a new school. Student services supervisor Michael O’rear says this shelter holds 1,500 people, which is plenty for the students and staff.
When school is not in session, if there’s a tornado watch the school will open the doors to the public.
But there’s a few rules: no fire arms, smoking, vaping, alcoholic beverages, or outside food or drink are allowed. The only pets that can come in are certified service animals And a child must be supervised be an adult. O’rear says there will be a police officer here when they open.
And they also have first aid kits and therapy kits on hand, as well as restrooms, a water fountain and a tv.
“It's built to exact specifications for a storm shelter. I think it's a great resource for the public to take advantage of if they don't have a place to go for severe weather,” he said.
O’rear also asks for people to use the south east parking lot where you can enter the storm shelter directly from the parking lot without going through the school.
