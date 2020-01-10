Ashakiran brings awareness to human trafficking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - January is human trafficking awareness month, and one local nonprofit is trying to raise awareness for the issue they say happens everywhere, even here in Huntsville.
Ashakiran's executive director tells us more than 6,000 trafficking victims are transported through Alabama everyday. And it's not just sex trafficking to look out for.
“Understand that human trafficking is an issue in our community and in our state. Pay attention to your community and the people you are encountering in your community," Erin Bortel said.
Bortel says in 2018 law enforcement addressed more than 31 businesses in Alabama for engaging in labor trafficking. She says you might think human traffickers snatch people off the streets, but it’s much more common for families to be involved, selling children to traffickers.
Here are some signs to watch for: If someone’s personal story has inconsistencies or their name doesn’t match a driver’s license or other ID, or if they have some sort of branding like a cigaratte burns or tattoos.
Bortel also says if you Think you’ve identified a current human trafficking victim do not try to rescue them yourselves; reach out to law enforcement or call their crisis line at (256)-509- 1882.
"We are here to actively support survivors of human trafficking,” Bortel said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.