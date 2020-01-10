2 arrested with more than $90K in gift cards using stolen information

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - Two men are facing charges after police say they were found with more than $90,000 in gift cards using stolen information.
The Boaz Police Department arrested 22-year-old Fubin Qiu of Houston, Texas and 22-year-old Chen Zhen of Little Neck, New York after they were found to be in possession of more than $90,000 in gift cards.
Investigators tell us the the two men had been to six states and twelve Walmart stores. The case has been turned over to the Secret Service and both will be charged federally.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.